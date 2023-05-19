Pakistan speedster Mohammad Amir hails 'King' Kohli as veteran batter enters elite list with sixth IPL ton

The legend of Virat Kohli continues to grow as the RCB batter slammed his sixth IPL ton against SunRisers Hyderabad in an away clash on Thursday. With this, Kohli joined IPL veteran Chris Gayle on the list of players with the most centuries (six) in the tournament's history. While he received praises from all across, Pakistan seamer Mohammad Amir also hailed the Indian star for his match-winning knock.

Having faced each other on limited occasions in the past, Amir, who had also enjoyed success against Kohli, often admires his batting prowess. Stitching a 172-run stand for the first wicket, Kohli and captain Faf du Plessis helped the team win the virtual knockout tie against Hyderabad, and following the win, Amir tweeted,

'What a inning by one and only the real king @imVkohli take a bow.' what a inning by one and only the real king @imVkohli take a bow. pic.twitter.com/3wOA8hj0Ki — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) May 18, 2023 × Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, RCB picked both openers early inside the fifth over. Heinrich Klaasen, SRH's highest run-scorer this season, continued from where he had left as he took the attack to the opposition. Displaying perhaps the best footwork against spin shown by an overseas batter this season, the Protean batter helped his way to another fifty.

In no time, he changed gears and little assistance from fellow century-maker in England's Harry Brook, Klaasen completed his maiden IPL ton. Courtesy of an unforgettable outing, SRH posted a competitive 186 for five in 20 overs.

Faf, Kohli shine as RCB inch closer to playoffs berth

The the best batting pair this season - Virat and Faf, dictated the chase, as both accounted for a blistering start in the Powerplay.

The India legend pulled up his socks and went after each bowler, especially SRH's last match star, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, hitting him for 34 runs alone in 19 balls faced. By the halfway mark, Kohli and Faf ensured an early finish to the game, with Kohli completing his sixth IPL ton in the 18th over. A magnificent CENTURY by Virat Kohli 🔥🔥



His SIXTH century in the IPL.#TATAIPL #SRHvRCB pic.twitter.com/gd39A6tp5d — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 18, 2023 × Though the match went till the final over, the foreign pair of Glenn Maxwell and Michael Bracewell completed the formalities.

With him regaining his Midas touch, Kohli has put RCB in a strong position to qualify for the playoffs. For RCB to ensure a top-four finish, RCB will require to beat Gujarat Titans in their last league game.