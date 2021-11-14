Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali apologises to fans after facing horrific abuse over his dropped catch vs Australia

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali was on the receiving end of horrific abuse as he was targeted on social media by trolls after he dropped Matthew Wade's catch in his side's semi-final clash against Australia on Thursday. Pakistan went on to lose the game by five wickets to bow out of the T20 World Cup 2021 as their unbeaten run in the tournament came to an end in the knockout tie.

Ali had a poor outing in the semi-final as he went wicket-less with the ball and ended up dropping Wade in the 19th over of Australia's run-chase. Wade went on to slam three consecutive sixes of Shaheen Afridi in the penultimate over to take Australia over the line comfortably and help them reach the final.

In the aftermath of Pakistan's defeat, Ali was brutally trolled online with some even targeting his partner and his religion over his mistake. The Pakistan pacer found support from the cricket fraternity as several current and former cricketers took to social media to criticise the abuse directed towards Ali.

The Pakistan fast bowler took to Twitter on Saturday to issue an apology to Pakistani fans. Ali said he was more disappointed than them and that the rough patch will make him stronger.

"I know you all are upset because my performance didn’t meet your expectations … but [you] are not more disappointed than me. Don’t change your expectations from me. I want to serve Pakistan cricket at the highest level possible, so back to hard work. This patch will make stronger,” Ali wrote in a tweet.

Pakistan enjoyed a dominant run in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2021 as they remained unbeaten in all five matches. However, Babar Azam & Co., who were being touted as one of the favourites for the title, were beaten by Australia in the semi-final to be sent packing from the tournament.

Australia and New Zealand will meet in the final of the tournament at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Sunday (November 14).