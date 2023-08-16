Pakistan left-arm pacer Wahab Riaz announces international retirement before Asia Cup

Wahab Riaz has announced international retirement ahead of Babar Azam-led Pakistan's Asia Cup 2023 campaign on Wednesday (August 16). Having played 27 Tests, 91 ODIs and 36 T20Is, Riaz ended with 83 scalps in Tests, 120 ODI wickets and 34 T20I breakthroughs in a career which spanned from 2008 to date. He was also a handy hitter down the order. His last international match came in December 2020.

Riaz wrote in a tweet, "Stepping off the international pitch". He added, "After an incredible journey, I've decided to retire from international cricket. Big thank you to PCB, my family, coaches, mentors, teammates, fans, and everyone who supported me."

🏏 Stepping off the international pitch



🌟 After an incredible journey, I've decided to retire from international cricket. Big thank you to PCB, my family, coaches, mentors, teammates, fans, and everyone who supported me. 🙏



Exciting times ahead in the world of franchise… — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) August 16, 2023 ×

It is to be noted that Riaz has been involved in politics in recent times. Early this year, he was named the caretaker sports minister of the Punjab province. He will continue to feature in franchise cricket despite hanging his boots at the highest level.

In a press statement, Riaz opined, "I have been speaking about my retirement plans past two years, that 2023 is my target to retire from International cricket, and I feel comfortable now more than ever that I have served my country and National team to the best I could have."

"It has been an honor and a privilege to represent Pakistan on the international stage. As I bid farewell to this chapter, I am thrilled to embark on a new adventure in franchise cricket, where I hope to entertain and inspire audiences while competing against some of the best talents in the world," added the pacer.

Riaz is best known for his fiery spell during Pakistan's six-wicket defeat at the hands of eventual winners Australia in the quarter-finals of the 2015 ODI World Cup, in Adelaide. He even picked a memorable five-fer during the India-Pakistan semi-final of the 2011 edition. He was part of Pakistan's 2019 ODI WC squad, ending with 11 wickets.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE