Pak vs Zim, 3rd T20I live streaming: Where and how to watch Pakistan vs Zimbabwe match?

WION Web Team New Delhi, India Nov 10, 2020, 03.21 PM(IST)

Watch: Pakistan's bizarre run-out against Zimbabwe goes viral Photograph:( AFP )

Pakistan are set to take on Zimbabwe in the third and final T20I of the series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. Pakistan currently lead the T20I series 2-0 and will be eyeing a clean sweep against the visitors. 

With Pakistan already sealing the series, some fresh faces are expected in the squad and even Zimbabwe could try out some new names in the final match of the tour. 

Pakistan have been dominated with both bat and ball and another comprehensive display on the field is expected by the Babar Azam-led outfit. Babar, himself, has touched great form and has played some delightful knocks in the series. 

Probable XI: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Wahab Riaz/Muhammad Musa, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain/Shaheen Afridi

Probable XI: Brendan Taylor (wk), Chamu Chibhabha (c), Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chisoro, Carl Mumba/Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

When and what time will Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I begin?

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I will begin at 4:00 PM IST on November 10. The toss will take place at 3:30 PM IST.

Where will Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I take place?

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I match will be held at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

Which channel will telecast Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I on TV?

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I will not have a live telecast in India. The match will be available only on PTV Sports.

How to watch the live streaming of Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I?

The match can be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of Pakistan Cricket.
 

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Nov 10, 2020 | 3rd T20I LIVE
Zimbabwe in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2020
PAK
 VS
ZIM
87/6
(14.5 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Nov 08, 2020 | Qualifier 2
Indian Premier League, 2020
DC
(20.0 ov) 189/3
VS
SRH
172/8 (20.0 ov)
Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs
Full Scorecard →
Nov 08, 2020 | 2nd T20I
Zimbabwe in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2020
PAK
(15.1 ov) 137/2
VS
ZIM
134/7 (20.0 ov)
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets
Full Scorecard →
