PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Streaming: How to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI live streaming & TV channels

PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Pakistan and New Zealand will meet on Wednesday, January 11 for the second ODI match of the three-match ODI series. The venue of the match is the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi. Following a six-wicket victory in the series opener on January 9, the hosts will be confident going into this match. With a win in the second ODI, the hosts will win the series and maintain their 50-overs dominance at home. The Kiwis, on the flip side, must plan their strategies ahead of the crucial match. They had a batting failure in the previous game, and even the bowlers struggled to keep the run flow under control on a good batting wicket.

Where to watch the online live stream of PAK vs NZ second ODI?

The second ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand will be streamed LIVE on the SonyLiv app and on the Sony Sports Network.

When to watch PAK vs NZ second ODI match?

The second ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand will begin at 3:00 pm IST. The toss for the second ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand will take place at 2:30 pm IST.

When will PAK vs NZ second ODI be played?

The second ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played on Wednesday, 11 January 2023.

Where will PAK vs NZ second ODI be held?

The second ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand will be held at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

PAK vs NZ Full Squad

Pakistan Full Squad: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usama Mir.

New Zealand Full Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Henry Nicholls, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tom Latham, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Henry Shipley.

PAK vs NZ playing XI

Pakistan

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

New Zealand