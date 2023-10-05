PAK vs NED live streaming for free: How to watch World Cup 2023 Pakistan vs Netherlands live on TV, mobile app
PAK vs NED ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming for FREE: The second match of the ICC World Cup 2023 is scheduled for October 6, Friday in Hyderabad. Here's how you can watch it for free:
PAK vs NED Live Streaming for FREE: The much-awaited cricket tournament ICC World Cup 2023 has begun today (October 5) and the first match was held between England and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi, Stadium in Ahmedabad.
The Pakistan vs Netherlands match is all set to begin at 2:30 pm IST, where the toss will take place at 2:00 pm IST. Pakistan will be led by Babar Azam, who is playing for the first time in India. Meanwhile, the Netherlands will be led by Scott Edwards.
The two teams have played 6 ODIs and 2 T20Is against each other so far, where Pakistan has defeated the Netherlands in every encounter. Hence, the Netherlands will have a tough challenge against the team in the ICC World Cup 2023.
Here are the live streaming details of PAK vs NED ICC World Cup 2023:
When will the PAK vs NED ICC World Cup 2023 match be played? Date
The PAK vs NED ICC World Cup 2023 match will be played on 6 October 2023.
At what time will the PAK vs NED ICC World Cup 2023 match begin? Time
The PAK vs NED ICC World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.
What is the venue for the PAK vs NED ICC World Cup 2023 match? Venue
The PAK vs NED ICC World Cup 2023 match will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Where to watch the live telecast of the ENG vs NZ ICC World Cup 2023 match in India? Live
The PAK vs NED ICC World Cup 2023 match can be watched live on Star Sports Network.
How to watch the FREE live-streaming of the PAK vs NED ICC World Cup 2023 in India? Live Streaming
The World Cup 2023 PAK vs NED match can be FREE live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
Here's a list of the live broadcasters in other countries:
|Country
|Channel Name
|Afghanistan
|Ariana TV and Ariana News, Ariana TV website and www.sportsafghan-wireless.com
|Australia
|Fox Sports 501 & Channel 9 HD, 9GemHD, FoxtelGo, FoxtelNOW and Kayo / 9Now
|Bangladesh
|GTV, BTV, T Sports, Rabbithole
|Canada
|Willow TV, Disney+ Hotstar
|Caribbean Islands
|ESPN and ESPN2, ESPN Play Caribbean
|Central & South America and Mexico
|ESPN+
|Continental Europe and SEA(excluding Singapore)
|YuppTV
|Hong Kong
|Astro Cricket via NowTV, YuppTV
|India
|SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Disney+ Hotstar
|Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan
|SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Yupp TV
|Malaysia
|Astro Cricket, Yupp TV
|MENA
|CricLife and CricLife Max, StarzPlay & Switch TV
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport
|Pacific Islands
|TVWAN Action and TVWAN Sports, Digicel app
|Pakistan
|PTV Sports, www.ptvsports.pk, Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz
|Pakistan
|A-Sports, ARY ZAP
|Singapore
|HubSports 4 and HubSports 5, Simulcast of their linear channels on StarHub TV+
|Sri Lanka
|Sirasa TV, Dialog TV & Event TV, www.kiki.lk & Kiki app
|South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport Grandstand & SuperSport Cricket, SuperSport app
|UK
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, SkyGO + Sky Sports App
|USA
|WillowTV, ESPN+ app
PAK vs NED ICC World Cup 2023: Full squads
Pakistan:
Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.
Netherlands:
Scott Edwards (c), Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht.
(With inputs from agencies)
