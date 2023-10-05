PAK vs NED Head-to-head: World Cup 2023- Pakistan vs Netherlands pitch report, weather update, live streaming

PAK vs NED head-to-head: The 2023 World Cup kick-started on Thursday with the first match between Pakistan and Netherlands. The second clash of the tournament will take place on Friday (Oct 6) between Pakistan and Netherlands. The game is slated to take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Babar Azam's Pakistan come into the match on the back of two defeats in the warm up matches, while the Scott Edwards-led Dutch side head into the match without any real warm up action, but have got some games under their belt during their camp in Bengaluru.

Ahead of Friday’s match, let’s take a look at the head-to-head record of the two teams in ODI matches:

PAK vs NED World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Netherlands head-to-head stats

A total of six matches have taken place between Pakistan and Netherlands in the ODI format. Pakistan has won all the six matches while Netherlands hasn’t won any match against Pakistan.

Total matches played: 6

Matches won by Pakistan: 6

Matches won by Netherlands: 0

PAK vs NED World Cup 2023: Pitch report

The pitch at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium promises to be a batting paradise, offering opportunities for pacers to make their mark. Chasing has been the preferred strategy, adding an extra layer of excitement to the encounter.

PAK vs NED World Cup 2023: Weather update

Like Ahmedabad, there is no threat of rain in Hyderabad at least on Friday (Oct 6), when there is forecast for a partly sunny and cloudy day with a maximum temperature of 33° C in the day, but the temperature is expected to reduce to 25° C in the night.

PAK vs NED World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Netherlands probable playing XI

Pakistan (PAK): FK Zaman, Babar Azam (C), Abdullah Shafique, IU Haq, SH Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), S Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali

Netherlands (NED): MP O'Dowd, W Barresi, BFW de Leede, SA Engelbrecht, Colin Ackermann, Vikramjit Singh, RE van der Merwe, S Edwards (C), Logan van Beek, AT Nidamanuru, Shariz Ahmad

PAK vs NED World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Netherlands match details

Match: Pakistan vs Netherlands, Match 2, World Cup 2023

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Date & Time: Friday, October 6, 2:00 pm IST

