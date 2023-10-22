PAK vs AFG Head-to-head: World Cup 2023- Pakistan vs Afghanistan date, venue, probable playing XI
PAK vs AFG head-to-head: Pakistan is ready to face Afghanistan in the 22nd match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday (Oct 23).
Pakistan has an excellent start in the tournament but in their last match with Australia, they lost the match by 7 wickets. In the match, Australia openers David Warner and Mitchell Marsh amassed 259 runs in just 203 balls as Australia posted 367. Pakistan batters fought valiantly but could only manage 305.
On the other hand, Afghanistan experienced a high following their win over England but it all came crashing down against the Black Caps with a 149-run defeat in Chennai.
PAK vs AFG World Cup 2023: Head-to-head
Pakistan and Afghanistan have faced each other in 7 matches in ODI cricket rivalry. Pakistan has a 7-0 win/loss record over Afghanistan in these matches.
Total matches played: 7
Matches won by Pakistan: 7
Matches won by Afghanistan: 0
PAK vs AFG World Cup 2023: Weather Report
On Monday (Oct 22), the weather in Chennai will be hot and humid and there is no chance of rain.
PAK vs AFG World Cup 2023: Pitch Report
The MA Chidambaram Stadium pitches favours the spin bowlers. It is generally dry and provides a grip for spinners. The pitch tends to slow down a bit towards the latter half of the game which makes it difficult for batting in the second innings. Winning the toss and batting first would be an ideal choice at this ground.
PAK vs AFG World Cup 2023: Probable Playing XI
Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, and Haris Rauf
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi
PAK vs AFG World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Afghanistan match details
Match: Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 22nd Match, ODI World Cup 2023
Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Date & Time: Monday, October 23, 02:00 PM (IST)
Live Streaming Details: Star Sports Network, Disney+ Hotstar app and website
