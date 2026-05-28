/Packers RB Josh Jacobs released from police custody but investigation continues on domestic abuse charges

Green Bay Packers running back (RB) Josh Jacobs has been released after being arrested on multiple domestic violence-related charges in Wisconsin earlier this week. Despite the arrest, prosecutors have not yet formally filed charges against the running back as authorities continue to review additional evidence linked to the case. The Brown County District Attorney’s Office confirmed that the investigation remains active and said more information may still emerge before a final legal decision is made. Jacobs was released from custody on Wednesday (May 26), but the situation has already created serious concern for both the Packers and the NFL as one of the league’s biggest offensive stars now facing a potentially career-altering controversy.

What are the charges against Jacobs?

According to police records, Jacobs was booked on five charges connected to an alleged domestic disturbance, including battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, intimidation of a victim and felony strangulation and suffocation. The incident reportedly took place last weekend before Jacobs later turned himself in to authorities. While the arrest immediately sent shockwaves across the NFL, prosecutors clarified that an arrest alone does not automatically guarantee formal charges will follow.

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"Probable cause is the threshold for arrest," the Brown County District Attorney’s Office said while explaining the legal process. Officials added that criminal charges require proof "beyond a reasonable doubt" and confirmed they were still waiting for additional investigative material before moving forward with the case.

Jacobs’ legal team strongly denied the allegations and insisted crucial evidence had not yet become public. "Josh vehemently denies the allegations," his attorneys said in a statement while asking for "fairness and restraint" as the investigation continues.

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The Green Bay Packers also acknowledged the situation but refused to provide detailed comments while the NFL confirmed it remains in contact with the franchise. and Jacobs could eventually face disciplinary action under the league’s personal conduct policy depending on the outcome of the investigation. With training camp approaching in the coming months, the uncertainty surrounding Jacobs has now become one of the biggest off-field storylines heading into the new NFL season.

Jacobs in NFL over the years