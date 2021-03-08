Over 75 per cent Japanese don't want foreign fans at Tokyo Games: Poll

A poll conducted by the Yomiuri Shimbun daily found that over 75 per cent of Japanese don't want foreign fans attending the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, the Games' organisers are set to make a decision on overseas spectators.

According to the poll, only 18 per cent of people who responded were in favour of foreign spectators being allowed into Japan for the coronavirus-delayed Games, with 77 per cent against.

Last week, the organisers said that they will decide on the matter, most likely, before the nationwide torch relay begins on March 25.

However, several Japanese media reports suggested that Games chiefs have already decided to bar foreign fans.

Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto said Friday that organisers "really want to hold the event in full stadiums with fans from around the world", but would find it difficult "if we're not in a position where we can accept them and the situation with medical facilities isn't perfect".

The Yomiuri poll also revealed that 45 per cent of respondents were in favour of spectators, in general, attending the Games, with 48 per cent opposed.

The poll was conducted between March 5-7 through random phone calls, with 1,066 of the 1,977 people contacted responding.

