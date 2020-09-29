'Opposite of sloppy': Klopp questions Keane over his Liverpool criticism

Manchester United legend Roy Keane, who has been an outspoken TV pundit was forced to backtrack after Jurgen Klopp took him to task for labelling Liverpool "sloppy" following Monday's 3-1 win over Arsenal.

"Did I hear right? Mr Keane said we had a sloppy performance tonight? Did he say that?" said Klopp.

However, Keane did not directly answer the question. "I think they gave up one or two opportunities, which he will be disappointed with," said the 49-year-old.

Under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool have had a delightful football season in the couple of years. In 2019, the Reds won the Champions League and in 2020, they secured their Premier League title in decades.

"Did he say that it was sloppy? I want to hear it," said the 53-year-old German. "I am not sure I heard it right and maybe he was speaking about another game.

"It cannot be this game. Sorry, that is an incredible description of this game."

According to Klopp, his team was "exceptional" against Arsenal.

"This game tonight -- there is nothing bad to say," said Klopp. "It was the opposite of sloppy."

Keane, unusually for him, sought to calm the situation.

"You might have misheard me," he said. "There were sloppy moments but I think you have been outstanding and I have been giving the club nothing but praise.

"I am not sure you heard me correctly, you need to hear the rest of it."

Klopp laughed and said: "I will, 100 percent."

Keane, though, had the last laugh after the Liverpool boss had left the interview.

"Very sensitive, isn't he? Imagine if he'd lost.

Livepool came from behind to beat the Gunners 3-1 at Anfield on Monday.