One year ban for Gunathilaka, Mendis and Dickwella, along with hefty fine: SLC

Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis and Niroshan Dickwella have been handed a one-year ban from Sri Lanka Cricket on Friday for breaching the bio-secure bubble on the tour of the UK last month. The trio has also been fined a hefty 10 million Sri Lankan rupees.

In June, the team was seen meandering the roads of Durham after Sri Lanka lost the last T20I against England.

A disciplinary committee headed by a retired judge had recommended a ban of two years on Kusal Medis and Danushka Gunathilaka and an 18-month sanction on Dickwella on Thursday.

But, the SLC on Friday decided to ban them from international cricket for one year, and six months from domestic cricket.

The ban was placed after SLC levied three charges on the players:

"Putting in jeopardy the safety of players by breaching COVID-19 safety guidelines, including instructions of the team management.

"Also breaking the team curfew of being in their hotel rooms by 10:30 pm and last but not the least was bringing disrepute to the country and cricket board."

The SLC executive committee has also recommended mandatory counselling under a doctor recommended by the board.