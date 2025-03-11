The Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Tuesday (March 11) lifted the suspension on the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), restoring its recognition as a National Sports Federation (NSF). This decision ends months of uncertainty and allows the resumption of activities, including selection trials for the upcoming Asian Championship in Amman.

The WFI was initially suspended on December 24, 2023, due to governance lapses and procedural irregularities following the election of Sanjay Singh as its new president on December 21. The suspension came after Singh announced the Under-15 and Under-20 National Championships in Nandini Nagar, Gonda—considered the stronghold of former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who faced sexual harassment allegations.

The suspension followed a series of protests that began in 2023, led by top wrestlers like Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and Bajrang Punia against former WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh. They accused him of sexual assault, leading to widespread demonstrations. The protests delayed WFI elections, resulting in a United World Wrestling (UWW) ban in August 2023 for failing to hold elections within the stipulated timeframe. Subsequently, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) formed an ad-hoc committee to oversee WFI’s operations.

After elections were conducted in December 2023, Sanjay Singh's presidency was met with opposition due to his perceived ties to Brij Bhushan. The government suspended WFI again, reconstituting the IOA ad-hoc committee to manage its affairs. However, in February 2024, UWW lifted its ban on WFI, and after verifying corrective measures, the sports ministry followed suit in March 2024.

One of the key factors in the ministry’s decision was ensuring that WFI had severed ties with Brij Bhushan. Concerns arose that WFI was still operating from his residence, prompting an inspection. Upon confirming that the federation had moved to a new office in East Vinod Nagar, New Delhi, the government deemed WFI compliant with its directives.

The ministry outlined conditions for WFI to follow, including ensuring a balance of power among elected officials, disassociating from suspended or terminated members, and conducting free and fair selection trials in line with the Sports Code and UWW regulations. The federation must provide an undertaking within four weeks, with any violations resulting in legal action.

Big relief to Indian wrestlers

Sanjay Singh welcomed the decision, emphasising that it would allow WFI to function smoothly and ensure athletes do not suffer from the lack of competitions. The prolonged suspension had already affected Indian wrestlers, preventing their participation in ranking tournaments in Zagreb and Albania. Wrestlers had also protested outside the residence of sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya to demand their right to compete in the World Championship.

The lifting of the suspension brings relief to Indian wrestling, with a coach from a prominent training center in Haryana stating that young wrestlers had suffered due to the lack of tournaments and national camps. With the Asian Championship in Amman approaching on March 25, WFI is now set to conduct selection trials and restore normalcy in Indian wrestling.

Meanwhile, Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik continue their activism. Vinesh joined the Congress and won the Julana seat in the Haryana state elections, while Bajrang was appointed chief of the All India Kisan Congress (AIKC). The sexual harassment case against Brij Bhushan remains ongoing, with him denying all allegations.

