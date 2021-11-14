Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra says honoured to be presented Khel Ratna with grandfather in attendance

India's javelin star and Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra said it's an honour to be awarded the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna with his grandfather in attendance. He congratulated the other winners and expressed gratitude for all the support.

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind conferred the prestigious award to Chopra to recognise his outstanding achievements in athletics. The 23-year-old Neeraj won a gold medal at Tokyo Olympics with the best throw of 87.58. He also won a gold medal at Gold Coast CWG 2018 and a gold medal at Asian Games, Jakarta 2018.

Besides Neeraj, wrestler Ravi Kumar, para shooter Avani Lekhara, Indian football team skipper Sunil Chhetri and cricketer Mithali Raj were among the 12 athletes who were honoured on Saturday (November 13).

"I am feeling very good, it is the biggest sporting honour in the country. Planning has started, the camp started some time back and I have already started my training," Neeraj told ANI.

I am preparing for World Championships, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. I will strive to do my best in Paris 2024 Olympics. I was being nominated for Khel Ratna since the 3-4 years, now I have finally gotten this accolade, I am feeling very good," he added.

An honour to be presented the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna by Hon'ble President Shri Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan with my Dadaji in attendance.



Congratulations to my fellow award winners and thank you for always supporting me.🙏🏽

During the Tokyo Games 2020, Neeraj made the entire nation proud when he became only the second individual Olympic gold medalist for India after Abhinav Bindra won shooting gold in 2008. With a mammoth 87.58 metres throw, he finished ahead of gold-medal favourite and 2017 world champion Johannes Vetter of Germany.