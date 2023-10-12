ODI World Cup: Gill hits the nets in Ahmedabad after recovery from dengue ahead of India-Pak showdown

In welcome news for Team India fans, Shubman Gill has hit the nets in Ahmedabad ahead of the much-awaited India-Pakistan showdown at the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 edition on Saturday (Oct 14). Gill reached the city on Wednesday (Oct 11) and trained in an exclusive batting session in Motera before noon on Thursday whereas the 24-year-old also took part in fielding drills after returning to the ground for the first time since recovering from dengue.

As per reports, Gill batted for nearly an hour, alongside physio Kamlesh and throwdown specialist Nuwan's presence, against few local net bowlers. It is to be noted that the star batter was admitted to a Chennai hospital after his platlet count dipped post missing India's CWC 2023 opener, versus Australia in the city's iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium. He was discharged soon after treatment and flew for Ahmedabad on Wednesday -- when Rohit Sharma-led India beat Afghanistan in New Delhi.

It remains to be seen if Gill will make an entry back into the India playing XI as his condition is still being monitored. However, his recovery and return to the field has surely boosted the Indian cricket fans.

Gill has been in tremendous form in the recent past. While he has got runs across formats, his best has come in the ODI format. The right-hander has struck as many as five centuries in the shorter format. He was the leading run-getter in the Asia Cup 2023 edition -- won by India. Moreover, Gill ended as the Player-of-the-Series in the Men in Blue's 2-1 home ODI series triumph versus Australia in late September.

Missing India's first two games, Gill will be desperate for a comeback. The Indian team management will, however, look to give him ample time before he is drafted into the XI. At present, the home side sit at the second spot in the ODI World Cup points table after two wins on the trot.

India lock horns with Pakistan in match 12 of the 50-over showpiece event and will aim to keep their unbeaten run intact. India lead Pakistan 7-0 in ODI World Cup history.

