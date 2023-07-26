ODI World Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan match likely to be rescheduled due to security reasons - Reports

The India vs Pakistan clash in the upcoming ODI World Cup could be rescheduled according to the latest report as both nations are in the final stage of their preparations. The clash is currently scheduled to be played on Sunday, October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, but could now face major changes as advised by the security officials. As per the report, the match will coincide with the Hindu festival of Navratri, which will begin on the same day as the India vs Pakistan contest.

What is the report?

The report was carried out by The Indian Express as it reported that Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah has called for a meeting on Thursday, July 27 where the issue will be discussed. Ahmedabad is one of the popular cities in India where Navratri is celebrated with great enthusiasm.

“We are mulling the options that we have and a decision will be taken soon. We have been told by the security agencies that a high-profile game like India vs Pakistan, for which thousands of travelling fans are expected to reach Ahmedabad, should be avoided since they will be stretched because of Navratri,” a top BCCI official on conditions of anonymity was quoted as saying in the report.

The much-awaited clash between the two nations has been the focal point ever since the fixture list for the ODI World Cup was announced on June 27. The match is expected to be full-house, as a crowd of more than one lakh will be expected to flood the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, over-crowding could lead to security issues which the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the BCCI would want to avoid.

Jay Shah calls for a meet

It is reported that Jay Shah in a note to all the 10 host state associations for the World Cup has called for a meeting on Thursday to take stock of any issue, which needs to be taken care of or any decision that might be made. It is likely that the final call on the date of India vs Pakistan match will be taken in the said meeting.

It will be expected that the match will remain in Ahmedabad as the state board has made all the necessary preparations for the contest. The fans have also booked their hotel rooms to witness the biggest cricket rivalry. As things stand, the Pakistan cricket team is yet to get a clearance from their government to travel to India for the World Cup.

The ODI World Cup will start on Thursday, October 5 with England and New Zealand playing in the curtain-raiser.

