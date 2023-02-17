NZ-W vs BD-W live streaming: New Zealand vs Bangladesh women’s world cup playing XI, squad, time & all details

NZ-W vs BD-W live streaming: Bangladesh Women team will be hoping to revive their fortunes when they clash with the New Zealand women team on Friday in a Women’s World Cup 2023 match. It must be noted that both teams have lost their league matches in the world cup. In their opening match, New Zealand was defeated by Australia by 97 runs. The batters let the club down as they only managed to score 76 runs despite needing to score 174. The Black Caps' batting lineup also lacked any spirit in the second game. They scored only 67 runs against South Africa, losing by a big score of 65 runs.

On the other hand, Bangladesh is faring in the same boat too! The team failed to defend 126 runs and suffered a seven-wicket loss against Sri Lanka in their opening match. Against Australia, the team managed to score only 107 runs. The Aussies captained by Meg Lanning won just in 18.2 overs by eight wickets.

New Zealand-W vs Bangladesh-W match details

New Zealand-W vs Bangladesh-W match is due to take place on Friday, February 17. The match starts at 6:30 PM IST. The venue of the match is the Newlands in Cape Town. The live stream of the match will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app.

Where to watch New Zealand-W vs Bangladesh-W match live?

New Zealand-W vs Bangladesh-W match will be broadcasted live in India on Star Sports Network. The match will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar OTT app in India.

New Zealand-W vs Bangladesh-W match Predicted Playing XI:

New Zealand playing XI: Maddy Green, Hannah Rowe, Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Amelia Kerr, Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Eden Carson, Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Fran Jonas, Hayley Jensen

Bangladesh playing XI: Ritu Moni, Nigar Sultana(C), Shamima Sultana, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Lata Mondal, Salma Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter

New Zealand-W vs Bangladesh-W match full squad

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (c) Marufa Akter, Fargana Hoque Pinky, Fahima Khatun, Shorna Akter, Salma Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Shamima Sultana, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rumana Ahmed, Lata Mondol, Ritu Moni, Disha Biswas, Sobhana Mostary

Reserves: Rabeya, Sanjida Akther Maghla, Sharmin Akter Supta

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

When will the NZ-W vs BD-W match start?

NZ-W vs BD-W match will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Where will NZ-W vs BD-W match take place?

NZ-W vs BD-W match will take place at Newlands in Cape Town.

Where will NZ-W vs BD-W match be live-streamed?