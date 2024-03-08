NZ v AUS: Henry reflects on day one show in Christchurch, backs batters to come good after Hazlewood’s heroics

Matt Henry has been New Zealand’s best player in this ongoing Test series against Australia, leading the wickets chart (11) and the runs tally (85) for the hosts in three innings thus far. The right-arm seamer had an eventful outing against the touring Aussies on day one of the second Test in Christchurch, scoring 29 with the bat and picking three of four Australian wickets, including removing the man in the form Cameron Green. Matt Henry has taken the wicket of Cameron Green - his second of the day! 🔥@BLACKCAPS v Australia: 2nd Test | LIVE on DUKE and TVNZ+ pic.twitter.com/JYm1B1VbCT — TVNZ+ (@TVNZ) March 8, 2024 × Australia sent New Zealand into bat first on a green Hagley Oval track and wrapped up their first innings within two sessions, with seamer Josh Hazlewood returning with five wickets.

Talking about a day that leaves this game in balance despite a poor show from the hosts (with the bat) again in this series, Henry said the batters failing to make it big is not concerning for him. He added that all those slated to bat again in the second innings are around for a long time and can click just at the right time.

"It's not a concern," Henry said while backing the batters to come good in the next innings.

"I think looking at our batting line-up, we've got world-class players there. They've been fantastic for a number of years. I [haven't] got any doubt that they'll be great and they'll be fine moving forward.

“It's day one of a Test match. The ball is allowed to move around, and the guys are allowed to bowl well. That's what happens when you come across world-class performers. They have their day sometimes,” he said after the first day of play.

Henry hails Josh

Josh Hazlewood was the protagonist for Australia in the first innings, returning with the figures of five for 31 from 13.2 overs. While Starc picked three wickets, Captain Cummins and Green bagged a wicket each.

Speaking highly of his opponent, Henry said Hazlewood made the most of the conditions, thus succeeding in collecting a five-for against a top batting lineup.

"Josh bowled exceptionally well," Henry said.

"Obviously, watching him go about his work today, it was probably a bit of a blueprint for how we wanted to bowl out there as well. It was a matter of being accurate for a long period of time and creating pressure, and he did that beautifully, and thankfully, we managed to do that in periods tonight as well and to get a few poles,” the New Zealand ace seamer added.