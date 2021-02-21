Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev, Australian Open Final, Live Streaming: When and where to watch AUS Open 2021 final?

World number one Novak Djokovic is set to take on youngster Daniil Medvedev in the final of Australian Open 2021 on Sunday as year's first Grand Slam event nears its conclusion. Both Djokovic and Medvedev head into the match following a straight-set win over their respective opponents in the semi-finals.

While Djokovic thumped Karatsev 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in the semi-final in what was a dominating performance by the Serb, Medvedev sailed past Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-2, 7-5 to book a spot in the summit clash of Australian Open 2021.

Djokovic would be looking to lift his 18th Grand Slam title as he looks to close in on Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, who have 20 Major titles. Whereas Medvedev continues to rise in the tennis world and will be looking to lift the title after losing his only Grand Slam final to Rafael Nadal in US Open 2019.

All you need to know about the Australian Open final between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev:

When will the Australian Open final between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev be played?

The Australian Open final between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev will take place on Sunday (February 21) with the summit clash kicking-off at 2:00 PM IST.

Where will the Australian Open final between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev be held?

The Australian Open final between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev will be hosted by Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne Park.

Which channel will telecast the Australian Open final between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev live on television?

The Australian Open final between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev will have a live telecast on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch live-streaming of the Australian Open final between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev online?

The Australian Open final between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev will be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app.