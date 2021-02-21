Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev, Australian Open Final, Live Streaming: When and where to watch AUS Open 2021 final? Photograph:( AFP )
With Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev set to lock horns in Australian Open 2021 final, let us take a look at live streaming and telecast details of the much-awaited match.
World number one Novak Djokovic is set to take on youngster Daniil Medvedev in the final of Australian Open 2021 on Sunday as year's first Grand Slam event nears its conclusion. Both Djokovic and Medvedev head into the match following a straight-set win over their respective opponents in the semi-finals.
While Djokovic thumped Karatsev 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in the semi-final in what was a dominating performance by the Serb, Medvedev sailed past Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-2, 7-5 to book a spot in the summit clash of Australian Open 2021.
Djokovic would be looking to lift his 18th Grand Slam title as he looks to close in on Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, who have 20 Major titles. Whereas Medvedev continues to rise in the tennis world and will be looking to lift the title after losing his only Grand Slam final to Rafael Nadal in US Open 2019.
Sunday (February 21) with the summit clash kicking-off at 2:00 PM IST.
Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne Park.
Sony Sports Network.
SonyLiv app.