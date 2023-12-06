Notification to conduct the stalled WFI elections to be out on or after Dec 8

The notification to conduct the postponed Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections is likely to be out on or after Dec 8 (Friday). The Supreme Court recently lifted the stay imposed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, leading to the process of electing the new WFI governing body.

It is to be noted that an IOA-constituted ad-hoc panel is currently in charge of the day-to-day activities of the WFI. This happened following the suspension of the federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment levelled by top Indian wrestlers, early this year.

It led to a huge uproar as top Indian wrestlers took to the streets to kick off a protest against Brij Bhushan and asked for his removal at the earliest for alleged sexual harassment of female grapplers. It became a nationwide controversy in no time.

As a result, the election process -- which was set in motion in July -- was considerably delayed. In addition, it led to the suspension of WFI by the international federation, United World Wrestling, for not being able to hold fresh polls within the stipulated time period.

"The way is paved for holding elections of WFI which were stayed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on August 11, just a day before the date fixed for holding elections," said a statement from the office of the returning officer.

"Returning officer asked Mr Bajwa to inform if there is any change in the electoral college already notified on 25.07.2023... he was asked to provide this information at the earliest. Mr Bajwa sought one week time. Let complete information be furnished within 5 days i.e. on or before 8th December so that final notification for holding elections be issued," carried a statement issued by assistant returning officer Tapas Bhattacharya.