Not Man United, Man City or Chelsea! Here's which Premier League team UK PM Rishi Sunak supports

The Premier League continues to make heads turn. There is lots happening in the PL as the action has kept the fans glued to the tv sets across the globe. For Southampton FC, it hasn't been a memorable campaign so far. They are currently languishing at the bottom of the table, at the 18th spot, with only three wins and equal number of draws but have lost as many as eight matches in the 2021/22 season.

Despite this, there is something to cheer for the Southampton FC fans. UK's newly-elected Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is a big fan of the club. At a hustings event in Exeter in in late October, Sunak mentioned about Southampton FC when asked what would've been his line of work had he not entered politics. To this, the 42-year-old said, "‘I’m a massive football fan, I’m from Southampton and if I would get to be able to run Southampton [I would do that]."

Following the revelation from UK PM, Sunak received a massive uproar from the crowd and said, "Oh, wow, is there a Saints fan here? Look at that, brilliant. Well, there’s three of them. Amazing. Well, if I could run Southampton Football Club, I would be a very happy man.’

Rishi Sunak - An ardent fan of Southampton FC

Taken 32 years but worth the wait.



Now let’s hope it lasts 😬 pic.twitter.com/Wxv7e1suFE — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) November 7, 2020 ×

Talking about the Southampton FC, also known as the Saints, legend Matt Le Tissier is Sunak's favourite player from the club. In their last outing, the Saints lost to Newcastle United FC 4-1 as their woes continues in the ongoing PL season. Their next game in the championship will be against the eighth-ranked Liverpool, who has won five and lost four games.

Despite their barren run in the Premier League, the James Ward-Prowse-led Southampton FC will look to draw some inspiration in their upcoming games from the fact that they are closely followed by UK PM Sunak.