North Macedonia clash matter of life and death, want hell breaking loose at stadium: Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo has delivered a powerful message to his teammates and fans ahead of their World Cup qualifying clash against North Macedonia. Portugal will lock horns with North Macedonia in their final play-off fixture with a spot in the FIFA World Cup 2022 on the line. Ronaldo has insisted the game will be a matter of 'life and death' for the Portugal national team.

Portugal will start as favourites against North Macedonia having beaten Turkey 3-1 in the play-off semi-final. However, the Balkan nation cannot be taken lightly after they stunned Euro champions Italy 1-0 in what was one of the biggest upsets in football history. Noth Macedonia defeated Italy in their play-off semi-final to dump them out of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

While North Macedonia will be high on confidence having staged a massive upset against Italy, Ronaldo is confident they won't be able to repeat the feat against Portugal. Ronaldo, who has scored a whopping 115 goals for Portugal in his international career so far, has urged the fans to rally behind the team at the Estadio do Dragao on Wednesday.

"I urge the fans - I want hell breaking loose at Dragao [Stadium]," said Ronaldo ahead of Portugal's clash against North Macedonia.

"I went to bed last night thinking that I want the stadium to shut down the music for our national anthem and let the fans sing it acapella to show our passion, our strength and union around the objective of reaching the World Cup," he added.

Also Read: Italy manager Roberto Mancini vows to stay despite missing out on FIFA World Cup 2022

Stressing the importance of the game, Ronaldo said his teammates should treat the must-win game as a matter of life and death. He also expressed confidence in Portugal's chances of qualifying despite Noth Macedonia's recent morale-boosting win over Euro champions Italy.

"For us, this game is a matter of life and death. There is a responsibility to win this game. For us, also a game of our lives. They have surprised (opponents) in many games but I believe they will not surprise us," said Ronaldo.



