FIFA World Cup 2022: No one will replace Karim Benzema in France squad, confirms coach Didier Deschamps

Hours after France lost striker Karim Benzema to injury in potentially their biggest setback to the world cup defense, coach Didier Deschamps confirmed that no one will be replacing the 34-year-old in the World Cup squad.

French striker and the man in form, Karim Benzema on Saturday got ruled out of the FIFA World Cup 2022, which is about to begin in a few hours' time in Qatar, due to an injury while training. Benzema is believed to have injured his left thigh while he was already carrying a muscle problem for some time. The injury came at a horrible time as France was preparing for their World Cup opener against Australia on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Big blow to France as Karim Benzema ruled out of FIFA World Cup due to injury

During an interaction with the French TV channel Telefoot, when France’s coach Deschamps was asked who is going to replace Benzema in the squad, he clearly said none. Adding further he said, “It is a big blow, of course. Karim had done everything. He was in session and with an almost innocuous gesture... here it is the other leg (the left) and in front when it was the 'hamstring on the other."

Meanwhile, Benzema returned to the French squad last year only after facing a six-year suspension in a blackmailing –scandal. Upon his arrival he played 16 matches for his country, scoring ten goals.