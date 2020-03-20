NFL's New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton tested positive for COVID-19

The roots of the global coronavirus pandemic have reached the NFL after the sport reported its first confirmed case.

As per the reports New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to Payton's interview with the ESPN, he said that he was not feeling well and took the test on Monday, he received the news on Thursday afternoon that he was tested positive.

Appreciate the well wishes. I'm feeling better and fortunate to not have any of the respiratory symptoms. 4 more days at home.#BEATCovid pic.twitter.com/vvjbnqoeZx — Sean Payton (@SeanPayton) March 19, 2020 ×

Payton told ESPN: "This is not just about social distancing. It's shutting down here for a week to two weeks. If people understand the curve and understand the bump, we can easily work together as a country to reduce it. Take a minute to understand what the experts are saying. It's not complicated to do what they're asking of us. Just that type of small investment by every one of us will have a dramatic impact."

According to ESPN Payton attended horse races last week at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Arkansas, for an event that was closed to the public.

Payton is currently under self-quarantine and is down with a fever, he has shown no symptoms of cough and cold as of now.

Saints coach said that he was optimistic about a full recovery.