WATCH | Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen fails to connect with WR Gabe Davis in OT for winning touchdown vs Eagles
The Bills kicked a field goal on the fourth down and took the score to 34. The Eagles, however, were precise with their drive and scored the touchdown to win the game. The 37-34 win was Philadelphia's 10th this season in 11 games.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen failed to connect with wide receiver Gabe Davis in overtime for what could have been the game-winning touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles on November 26. The play happened in overtime after the Eagles rallied from 10-point deficit at half-time to finish the regular time at 31 each.
The Bills got the ball first in overtime and drove for 53 yards in 12 plays to find themselves at the Eagles 22-yard line for 3rd-and-6. Allen had the ball in his hand and he passed long for Davis to catch it in the end zone. The problem was - Davis went to the corner of the end zone and the ball landed in the middle - making it an incomplete pass. Have a look at the video below:
"FOR THE WIN..."- Jim Nantz, thinking what every viewer was on this Josh Allen OT pass for the Bills... but Gabe Davis ran the other way. 🏈🎙️😬 pic.twitter.com/IJpzG97mpA— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 27, 2023
Calling the game on CBS, Tony Romo explained the play. He noted that once the WR beats the man marked like Davis did, he's expected to keep going. Allen, on the other hand, adapted to what was unfolding on the gridiron while Davis stuck to the route. The result was an incomplete pass which eventually cost the Bills a win.
Buffalo, however, shouldn't have allowed the game to go OT after scoring 17 points in the first two quarters against Philadelphia's seven. The Bills allowed the Eagles to score 24 points in the next two quarters, seven in 3rd and 17 in fourth, while they managed seven in each quarter only.
With the loss, the Bills now stand second in the AFC East with the 6-6 win-loss record behind the division topper Miami Dolphins who are 8-3 (win-loss) after 11 games.