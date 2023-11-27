WATCH | Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen fails to connect with WR Gabe Davis in OT for winning touchdown vs Eagles

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen failed to connect with wide receiver Gabe Davis in overtime for what could have been the game-winning touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles on November 26. The play happened in overtime after the Eagles rallied from 10-point deficit at half-time to finish the regular time at 31 each.

The Bills got the ball first in overtime and drove for 53 yards in 12 plays to find themselves at the Eagles 22-yard line for 3rd-and-6. Allen had the ball in his hand and he passed long for Davis to catch it in the end zone. The problem was - Davis went to the corner of the end zone and the ball landed in the middle - making it an incomplete pass. Have a look at the video below:

"FOR THE WIN..."- Jim Nantz, thinking what every viewer was on this Josh Allen OT pass for the Bills... but Gabe Davis ran the other way. 🏈🎙️😬 pic.twitter.com/IJpzG97mpA — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 27, 2023 ×

The Bills kicked a field goal on the fourth down and took the score to 34. The Eagles, however, were precise with their drive and scored the touchdown to win the game. The 37-34 win was Philadelphia's 10th this season in 11 games.