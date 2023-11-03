Pittsburgh Steelers' linebacker Cole Holcomb suffers SERIOUS knee injury vs Tennessee Titans - Watch

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb dealt with a massive blow as he was carted off with what coach Mike Tomlin termed a "serious" knee injury during the first quarter of his side's game versus Tennessee Titans. The Steelers eventually won a close encounter 20-16 but are now sweating hard on Holcomb's injury.

It so happened that the 27-year-old Holcomb was matched up with wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. He was trailing on the play after quarterback Will Levis connected with Hopkins in a bid for a big gain. Steelers safety Keanu Neal made his way in the middle to make the tackle on Hopkins where he ran into Holcomb's knee after bringing Hopkins down.

After the massive injury, Tomlin said his "thoughts and prayers" were with Holcomb. He revealed that they will have an update on the specifics of his injury "next time we come together."

Holcomb, who was roped in by the Steelers in free agency following a four-year stint with the Washington Commanders, is an integral part of the Steelers. He is part of a three-man inside linebacker rotation with Kwon Alexander and Elandon Roberts. Thus, a serious knee injury is set to keep him out of action for quite some time. In his absence, the team management will have to rethink their strategy and combination going forward.