/NFL Week 2, TNF: Packers vs Commanders player stats - Tucker Kraft's record night to Austin Ekeler's injury

Thee Green Bay Packers beat the Washington Commanders 27-18 in NFL Week 2 Thursday Night Football (TNF) for their second consecutive win. The packers were dominant throughout the first three quarters for the game and when the Commanders mounted a comeback of sorts in the final 15 minutes, it was too little too late. Packers QB Jordan Love was definitely better than his Washington counterpart Daniels who had completed pass percentage of only slightly above 50. For the packers, Tucker Kraft had his career best night as he raked up 100-plus yards in his six carries.

Washington Commanders vs Green Bay Packers Match Player Stats

It wasn't a night for the Commanders at all as they failed to get their game going on both sides, offense and defense. QB Daniels was off the target most of the night which was capped off by a non-contact injury to RB Austin Ekeler.

Jordan Love, Packers QB

The quarterback was 19 of 31 for pass completion and 292 passing yards. He also threw two touchdown passes as well. Love also added 12 rushing yards in three attempts.

Jayden Daniels, Commanders QB

The Washington QB was 24 of 42 for passes complete and 200 passing yards to go with two touchdowns. He also had seven carries while rushing and added 17 yards.

Tucker Kraft, Packers WR

The Green Bay wide receiver received the ball only six times but he managed 124 receiving yards, averaging 20.7 yards per reception along with a touchdown as well.

Zach Ertz, Commanders WR

Kraft's counterpart also had six receptions on the night but just managed 64 receiving yards in comparison. Ertz averaged 10.7 yards per reception but scored one TD.

Josh Jacobs, Packers RB

The Green Bay running back was handed the football 23 times for 84 rushing yards - averaging 3.7 yards per carry and he scored a touchdown as well.

Austin Ekeler, Commanders RB