NFL Thanksgiving Games 2023: Schedule, teams, kickoff time, live streaming and more | All you need to know

NFL Thanksgiving Games 2023: The triple-header NFL Thanksgiving Games are back! The iconic National Football League during Thanksgiving Day was started in 1920 and since then it has been the most-watched sport in the US.

The Cowboys and Lions will clash with a different opponent this year. In the third game, known as an evening prime time, a key divisional battle is on tap as fans across the US try by all means to stay awake after a day of lots of food and celebration.

Here is everything you need to know about the NFL Thanksgiving Games 2023:

NFL Thanksgiving Games 2023: Schedule

TIME GAME TV STREAM 12:30 p.m. ET Packers at Lions Fox fuboTV 4:30 p.m. ET Commanders at Cowboys CBS Paramount+ 8:20 p.m. ET 49ers at Seahawks NBC fuboTV

NFL Thanksgiving Games 2023: Teams

The teams playing on Thanksgiving will be the usual- Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys. The Green Bay Packers, Washington Commanders, San Francisco 49ers, and Seattle Seahawks will also join them.

There are some major playoff implications in all three games. The Commanders are still in the mix for a wild card spot, while the Cowboys are in the hunt for the NFC East title. The Lions are seeking the top seed in the NFC, while the 49ers and Seahawks game could decide the NFC West. A win on Thanksgiving would push the Lions closer to a playoff berth in what could be a dream season for the franchise.

NFL Thanksgiving Games 2023: Live streaming details

Where can I watch the NFL Thanksgiving games on TV?

The Thanksgiving Day games will be spread across different networks — FOX, CBS and NBC.

How can I stream the NFL Thanksgiving Day games or watch them without cable?

Streaming services that carry FOX, NBC and CBS like YouTube TV or Fubo can be used to stream the games. You can also stream FOX games on FoxSports.com or the FOX Sports app.

NBC games can be streamed on Peacock and CBS games can be streamed on Paramount+.

How can I watch the NFL Thanksgiving games for free?

If you have an over-the-air antenna that picks up your local channels, you can watch games on FOX, NBC or CBS for free.