NFL: San Francisco 49ers claim big win at Jacksonville, Cowboys humble Giants

The San Francisco 49ers ended their three game losing run with an emphatic 34-3 NFL win at the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday while the Dallas Cowboys crushed NFC East rivals the New York Giants 49-17.

Niners quarterback Brock Purdy threw three touchdown passes and put up 296 yards as Jacksonville's five game winning streak came to an abrupt end.

"It's huge," Purdy said of getting back in the win column. "We came with the right mindset of our back is against the wall in a sense and let's play hungry again."

Purdy got the 49ers under way with a 13 yard touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk on the team's first possession - a four play, 57 yard drive.

A superb 66-yard touchdown pass to tight end George Kittle put the 49ers 20-3 up early in the third and a 23-yard Deebo Samuel rushing score put the game beyond the turnover afflicted Jaguars.

Purdy connected with Kyle Juszczyk on a 22-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to complete the rout.

It was a tough day for Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who threw two interceptions and was sacked five times while completing 17 of 29 passes for 185 yards.

The only disappointment for the 49ers was running back Christian McCaffrey's streak of games with a touchdown ending at 17, leaving him tied with Lenny Moore for the NFL record. He did, however, put up 142 total yards.

"He's a humble guy," Purdy said of McCaffrey. "He wants to win so he puts the team first. But in that moment, everybody wanted it for Christian. So it hurts. But at the same time, he's got a long career ahead of him and I told him we'll be able to do it again."

- Offensive Clinic -

Dak Prescott threw for 404 yards and four touchdowns, completing 26 of 35 passes, for the Cowboys as they took apart their old rivals, putting on an offensive clinic.

Dallas, who are now 6-3, scored four touchdowns in the first half in their second blow-out win over the Giants following their 40-0 win at MetLife Stadium in Week One.

The Cowboys put up 640 yards total offense while the Giants could manage just 172 on a tough debut for third choice rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito, who completed 14 of 27 passes for 86 yards, two touchdowns and an interception and was sacked five times.

The Detroit Lions continued their impressive season with a late 41-yard field goal from Riley Patterson, securing a 41-38 win at the Los Angeles Chargers.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff threw for 333 yards and two touchdowns while Jahmyr Gibbs had two rushing touchdowns and David Montgomery ran for 116 yards and a touchdown.

The end to the shoot-out was a bitter disappointment for Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, who ended up on the losing side after throwing for four touchdowns and 323 yards.

The Chargers tied the game at 38-38 when Herbert connected with Keenan Allen with a 38-yard pass on fourth-and-one.

But Goff led a 53-yard, nine play drive that ended with Patterson making the winning kick to move the Lions to a 7-2 record.

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud continued his outstanding rookie season as he ended the Cincinnati Bengals' four game winning streak with a 30-27 victory.

Stroud, who threw for 356 yards with one touchdown also rushed for another TD. He led the team down the field in the final minute to set up Matt Ammendola's 38-yard game-winning field goal.

The Cleveland Browns came back from 24-9 down to beat AFC North divisional rivals Baltimore 33-31 thanks to a walk-off 40-yard field goal from Dustin Hopkins.

The game turned in the Browns' direction in the fourth quarter after Deshaun Watson's 10-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Moore. Less than a minute later Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was picked off by Greg Newsome who returned it 34 yards for a touchdown.

The Pittsburgh Steelers moved to 6-3 after a 23-19 win over the Green Bay Packers thanks to rushing touchdowns from running backs Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris and three field goals from Chris Boswell.

The Packers had the final possession but quarterback Jordan Love's pass to Christian Watson was intercepted by Damontae Kazee.

The Minnesota Vikings improved to 6-4 with quarterback Joshua Dobbs scoring two touchdowns and throwing for 268 yards in a 27-19 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Dobbs, who engineered a victory at Atlanta last week after replacing the concussed rookier starter Jaren Hall, threw for a career high 268 yards.