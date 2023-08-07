NFL: Philadelphia Eagles sign linebackers Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham to strengthen depth chart

The Super Bowl LVII runner-ups Philadelphia Eagles have signed two veteran linebackers in an attempt to strengthen their defensive depth chart. Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham have been signed to one-year deals, announced the Eagles on Sunday.

Philadelphia have five linebackers as of now without the two new signings with Nakobe Dean and Nicholas Morrow expected to be starters. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman had said last month that the franchise would be keeping its linebacker options open.

Talking about the players, Jack spent six years with the Jacksonville Jaguars before spending an year with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jack, a round pick in 216 NFL draft, has been sensational in last three years, amassing more than 100 total tackles each in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Jack's only season with the Steelers saw him leading Pittsburgh with 104 total tackles. Overall, the linebacker has played 104 games in seven years, recording 617 tackles out which 396 are solo. He also has 6.5 sacks to his name to go with 3 interceptions as well.

As for Cunningham, the former Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans linebacker hasn't been much effective in last two seasons owing to elbow injury. He, however, recorded three consecutive 100+ tackles from 2018 to 2020. A round 2 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Cunningham spent three seasons with the Texans before moving to Tennessee for a couple years.

In 2020, Cunningham had the best season of his career, recording 164 total tackles in 16 games with 106 being solo to go with three sacks as well. Overall, the LB has played 82 games, registering 620 total tackles out of which 392 are solo. He also has 6.5 sacks to his name along with one interception that he recorded in 2018.

The Eagles start their season against the New England Patriots on September 10.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE