Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley has been rewarded for his record-breaking season, which culminated in a Super Bowl triumph, with the biggest ever NFL contract for a running back, ESPN reported.

The Eagles confirmed on Tuesday that Barkley had been given a new two-year extension which will keep him with the team through the 2028 season.

ESPN reported that the deal was worth $41.2 million (38.8 million euros) with $36 million guaranteed at signing and the chance to earn $15 million in incentives.

Barkley ran for 2,504 yards over the full season which was an NFL record and also became the first NFL player with six 60-yard touchdown runs in a season as well as smashing a series of Eagles records.

The former New York Giant, who scored 20 touchdowns in the regular and post-season, was voted the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year and was a finalist for the league's Most Valuable Player.

