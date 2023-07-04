NFL: New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau announces 'full remission' from cancer

New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau has announced that he's on the way to 'full remission' from his cancer. Moreau was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, a form of lymph node cancer, in March during a checkup by the Saints' doctor John Amoss.

“After a few tumultuous months, I’ve been blessed with the news that I am in full remission from Hodgkin Lymphoma!,” tweeted the 26-year-old tight end. “I’m so grateful to everyone who reached out to offer their love and support; our prayers were answered. From here I will continue to live my life as God intended,” read his tweet further. After a few tumultuous months, I’ve been blessed with the news that I am in full remission from Hodgkin Lymphoma! I’m so grateful to everyone who reached out to offer their love and support; our prayers were answered. From here I will continue to live my life as God intended

AMDG — Foster Moreau (@fhmoreau) July 3, 2023 × Moreau had initially said that he'll pause his NFL career to focus on his health but further testing by doctors determined that the cancer - nodular lymphocyte-predominant Hodgkin lymphoma (or NLPHL), although a very rare one, is treatable.

Moreau's treatment required six to eight hours of a drip infusion for one day nearly six weeks ago. The infusion was followed by many weeks of medication which was either ingested or injected into his stomach area, said the TE as reported by the Associated Press.

The treatment ended one day before he signed a three-year, $12 million deal with the Saints - his hometown as well.

The fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft was picked up by the Raiders while they were based out of Oakland. He played a total of 61 games for the Raiders (both Oakland and Las Vegas) and has 1,017 yards in 91 receptions. He averages 12.2 yards per carry along with 12 career touchdowns. His best NFL season came last year when he racked up 420 yards in 33 carries during 15 games. He averaged 12.7 yards per carry along with two touchdowns.

The TE became a free agent after last season and was at the Saints facility for a physical checkup during which Dr Moss discovered an enlarged lymph in his left clavicle. The lymph, upon further testing, was found to be cancer.

