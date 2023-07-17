NFL: Free agent WR Deandre Hopkins to sign with Tennessee Titans in two-year deal - Reports

Free agent wide receiver Deandre Hopkins is expected to join the Tennessee Titans in a two-year deal, reported ESPN citing sources. The deal could fetch Hopkins up to $15 million the first year, with $12 million as the base salary and $3 million in incentives, added ESPN.

Hopkins, if signs the contract with the Titans, will become the most experienced WR in Tennessee with 10 years of NFL career behind him. The 31-year-old had visited the Titans last month before visiting the New England Patriots. Notably, Hopkins has past experience with the various members of the Titans' current coaching staff.

Titans current head coach Mike Vrabel was linebackers coach with the Texans when Hopkins made two trips out of his total five to Pro Bowl while in Houston. Hopkins also had a bright 2019 in Houston when he racked up 1,165 yards in 104 receptions with seven touchdowns, with current Titans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly calling plays for the Texans.

Hopkins also posted a photo on social media on Sunday with the Titans running back Derrick Henry before following it up with another post, which all but confirmed that he's going to Nashville.

"I always loved having haters and doubters but I appreciate it even more now. Titan up!!" Hopkins wrote.

Hopkins, a former round 1 pick in the 2013 NFL draft, was most recently associated with the Arizona Cardinals. He played for Arizona from 2020-2022, before being released in May this year.

The reason which influenced Hopkins' stay in Arizona the most was his salary cap - a team-high of $30.75 million, the highest among the WRs and seventh highest in the league overall.

Overall, Hopkins has played in 145 games since making his debut with the Texans in 2013. He has posted 11,298 receiving yards in 853 receptions with 71 touchdowns to his name.

