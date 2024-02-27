New Zealand speedster Neil Wagner called time on his illustrious international career on Tuesday (Feb 27). Wagner, a member of the 2021 World Test Championship (WTC) winning side, bows out as the fifth-highest wicket-taker for the nation in the Test format during which he represented the national side in 64 Test matches. With New Zealand announcing their Playing XI for the first Test against Australia with no place for Wagner, he decided to make his retirement official. Neil Wagner has called time on his illustrious 64-Test career for the BLACKCAPS and will bow out following the Tegel Test series against Australia, starting in Wellington on Thursday. #NZvAUS https://t.co/SrPaC66ChK — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 27, 2024 × Wagner retires from international cricket

"It's not easy to step away from something you've given so much to and got so much out of, but it's now time for others to step up and take this team forward," he was quoted as saying in a New Zealand Cricket media release.

"I've enjoyed every single moment of playing Test cricket for the Black Caps and am proud of everything we've been able to achieve as a team. The friendships and bonds built over my career are what I'll cherish the most and I want to thank everyone who's played a part in where I am today. My teammates have always meant the world to me and all I've ever wanted to do was what was best for the team - I hope that's the legacy I will leave," he said.

Wagner was in the New Zealand squad for the first Test in Wellington against Australia; however, the Playing XI was then announced and he was to serve time on the bench. The exclusion seemed to be bearing on his mind and so he called it quits from the game. He will now also be released from the second Test to be played in Christchurch.

With 260 Test wickets in 12 years with the Kiwis, he goes down as one of the finest for the nation in Test format. Only four bowlers – Richard Hadlee, Tim Southee, Daniel Vettori and Trent Boult have scalped more Test wickets for the national side.