Never went for trials, never spoke with anyone: Indian youngster surprised to be picked by RCB at IPL auction

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) roped in a number of quality players at the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction. RCB spent huge money to acquire the services of the likes of Harshal Patel, Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga and Faf du Plessis among others.

The franchise had headed into the auction aiming for a major overhaul after Virat Kohli's resignation from captaincy last year and AB de Villiers' retirement from all forms of cricket. While they bought some experienced players to strengthen their squad, the franchise also added a number of youngsters to the setup.

Among the youngsters, RCB picked uncapped Indian all-rounder Mahipal Lomror in a deal worth just Rs 75 lakh (INR 7.5 million). Lomror, who has played for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL in the past, said he was not expecting RCB to go for him at the IPL 2022 mega auction. In fact, the 22-year-old believed RCB will be the last team to pick him at the auction.

However, he was in for a surprise as RCB competed with the Royals for his signature and managed to get him at the auction. Lomror revealed he had never gone for trials at RCB or spoken with anyone from the team management in the past but is happy to get a chance to work with the likes of Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik who are all part of the franchise.

"Before auction, I thought RCB is the last team which is going to pick me. Surprisingly, they bought me. I had never spoken to anyone from the management. I never went to trials for RCB and neither, I had never talked to any management guy (from RCB) over a phone call or in person. So, I was a bit surprised. After the auction, Mike Hesson Sir called me, I got a call from Sanjay Bangar Sir as well," Lomror told Crictracker.

"I am really happy that I am a part of RCB this time around. Obviously, there’s a lot to learn from not just Maxi but also from the likes of Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik, who are really experienced players and two of the greats in our country. So, I am looking forward to learn a lot from them. Specially Maxi, he’s a great finisher in World cricket. So, I would like to learn a lot from him," he added.

While the likes of Du Plessis and Maxwell are favourites to take over as the new captain of RCB, the franchise is yet to take the final call on their next skipper. RCB have finished in the playoffs for the past two consecutive seasons but are yet to lift their maiden IPL trophy.