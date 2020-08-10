'Never lost hope': Kashmiri boy who plays excellent cricket without his arms

Amir Hussain Lone, the Kashmiri boy who lost both his arms but did not lose the spirit to play cricket, has become the captain of Jammu and Kashmir's state-para team.

Also read: BCCI invites tender for IPL sponsorship for 4-month period; highest bid not guaranteed winner

The 26-year-old bowls a delivery using feet and bats by using his chin and neck.

In 1997, Amir lost his arms in an accident at his father's sawmill, which made cricket bats. His father sold all his properties to treat Amir.

“I’ve never lost hope. I’ve never accepted defeat. I’ve always said that I’ll keep going. That’s my desire,” he said.