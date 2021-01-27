'Never give up': Netizens react to Fawad Alam's gritty 100 against South Africa

Fawad Alam's top-class century in his first match at home rescued Pakistan after a poor start on Day 2 in the Test match against South Africa. The Pakistan batsman was not picked by his side for 10 years, however, upon his return, the 35-year-old smashed two centuries for his team.

ALSO READ: 'It came from Virat': Indian batting coach reveals the reason behind Pant's promotion in the batting order

Pakistan, who were once 33/4, were rescued by Fawad and Azhar's partnership. Fawad went on to score gritty 100 helping the home side take lead against the Proteas. The netizens were overjoyed by the veteran's scoring form and congratulated him for the century.

-Remember if you want to shine like a Sun, first burn like a Sun. 💥

Now thats like a top class performance with pure talent.

Fawad Alam proving himself.🔥💚#PAKvsSA pic.twitter.com/NJk2jtmZSK — Its_me_Osama (@Mr_Pragmatist_) January 27, 2021 ×

Another fantastic 💯 by fawad alam.

Well done. What an innings 🔥🔥🔥#PAKvsSA — Amer (@_amermalik) January 27, 2021 ×

Fawad Alam is the first Pakistani to convert each of his first 3 Test 50s into 100s.



George Headley holds the world record having converted his first 6 50s into 100s. — Andrew Samson (@AWSStats) January 27, 2021 ×

A year ago, Fawad Alam was hosting short TV interviews with PSL players on behalf of a brand we've already forgotten about because he wasn't picked for anything. Not Test. Not ODI. Not PSL.



Now he's a national hero and I couldn't be prouder of my mate. Never give up#PakvSA — Fawadennis Alam (@DennisCricket_) January 27, 2021 ×

What a gratifying story. Every time I see Fawad Alam score runs, my heart rejoices. 10 years denied him will never be returned, but all we can do is celebrate these apogee moments with him. Well played; #Fawadever👏👏👏. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) January 27, 2021 ×

This is Fawad Alam's 8th Test match.

It should be his 80th Test match.#PAKvSA #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) January 27, 2021 ×

Alam also became the first Pakistan batsman to convert his first three Test 50s into 100s.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada took two wickets for just eight runs as he led a South African fightback against Pakistan in their first Test in Karachi Tuesday.

Pakistan were in trouble at 33 for four at the close of play, having bowled out the visitors for 220 -- their second-lowest total in the country.

The two-match series marks the first tour by South Africa to Pakistan in 14 years, a positive step for the revival of international cricket in the host country.

A deadly attack on Sri Lanka's team in 2009 froze international tours to Pakistan before their gradual resumption in recent years.

Pakistan, currently, have a lead of 50 runs over South Africa with four wickets in hand and 10 overs remaining before stumps.

