'Never give up': Netizens react to Fawad Alam's gritty 100 against South Africa

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Jan 27, 2021, 05.10 PM(IST)

Fawad Alam Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Pakistan were in trouble at 33 for four at the close of play, having bowled out the visitors for 220 -- their second-lowest total in the country. 

Fawad Alam's top-class century in his first match at home rescued Pakistan after a poor start on Day 2 in the Test match against South Africa. The Pakistan batsman was not picked by his side for 10 years, however, upon his return, the 35-year-old smashed two centuries for his team. 

ALSO READ: 'It came from Virat': Indian batting coach reveals the reason behind Pant's promotion in the batting order

Pakistan, who were once 33/4, were rescued by Fawad and Azhar's partnership. Fawad went on to score gritty 100 helping the home side take lead against the Proteas. The netizens were overjoyed by the veteran's scoring form and congratulated him for the century. 

×
×
×
×
×
×
×

Alam also became the first Pakistan batsman to convert his first three Test 50s into 100s. 

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada took two wickets for just eight runs as he led a South African fightback against Pakistan in their first Test in Karachi Tuesday.

Pakistan were in trouble at 33 for four at the close of play, having bowled out the visitors for 220 -- their second-lowest total in the country. 

The two-match series marks the first tour by South Africa to Pakistan in 14 years, a positive step for the revival of international cricket in the host country.

A deadly attack on Sri Lanka's team in 2009 froze international tours to Pakistan before their gradual resumption in recent years.

Pakistan, currently, have a lead of 50 runs over South Africa with four wickets in hand and 10 overs remaining before stumps.  
 

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Jan 27, 2021 | 1st Test - Day Stumps
South Africa in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2021
PAK
308/8
(107.0 ov)
 VS
SA
220
(69.2 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Jan 26, 2021 | 3rd ODI
Afghanistan and Ireland in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2021
AFG
(50.0 ov) 266/9
VS
IRE
230 (47.1 ov)
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 36 runs
Full Scorecard →
Jan 25, 2021 | 3rd ODI
West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2021
BAN
(50.0 ov) 297/6
VS
WI
177 (44.2 ov)
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 120 runs
Full Scorecard →
Read in App