Nepal's former skipper Sandeep Lamichhane sentenced to eight years for rape

On Wednesday (Jan 10), a Nepal court sentenced former national captain Sandeep Lamichhane to eight years in prison for rape. Lamichhane, 23, has seen his life turn upside down after being accused of raping a young woman in a Kathmandu hotel. Initially, he was freed on bail and returned to the squad to compete in international tournaments. However, he was convicted in December 2023 after a delayed trial (which allowed him to be free and continue his sporting career).

"The court has sentenced him to eight years," Kathmandu district court official Ramu Sharma told AFP. In addition, Lamichhane was ordered to pay a court fine of 300,000 Nepalese rupees ($2,255) and a further 200,000 rupees ($1,500) to the victim "considering the mental impact" his attack had on her.

Lamichhane's lawyer, Saroj Ghimire, told AFP he "will appeal the decision in a higher court". Earlier, the victim had claimed that she was a minor when raped. Later, the court adjudged that the girl was 18. The cricketer, who was once the poster boy of Nepal cricket, continuously denied all the serious charges against him before the court's verdict found him guilty last month.

After being released on bail, Lamichhane continued his cricketing career which generated mixed response. While he lost captaincy following the rape allegations, his playing ban was lifted after his release. This propelled him to remain with the national team, including for the World Cup qualifiers and the 2023 Asia Cup. However, Scotland cricketers refrained from shaking hands with the tainted cricketer after their matches during an international tournament in Dubai.