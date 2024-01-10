Nepal's former skipper Sandeep Lamichhane sentenced to eight years for rape
Story highlights
He was convicted of rape in December after a repeatedly delayed trial that had left him free to continue his sporting career, with his sentence handed down on Wednesday. "The court has sentenced him to eight years," Kathmandu district court official Ramu Sharma told AFP. He was also ordered to pay a court fine of 300,000 Nepalese rupees ($2,255) and a further 200,000 rupees ($1,500) to the victim "considering the mental impact" his attack had on her.
He was convicted of rape in December after a repeatedly delayed trial that had left him free to continue his sporting career, with his sentence handed down on Wednesday. "The court has sentenced him to eight years," Kathmandu district court official Ramu Sharma told AFP. He was also ordered to pay a court fine of 300,000 Nepalese rupees ($2,255) and a further 200,000 rupees ($1,500) to the victim "considering the mental impact" his attack had on her.
On Wednesday (Jan 10), a Nepal court sentenced former national captain Sandeep Lamichhane to eight years in prison for rape. Lamichhane, 23, has seen his life turn upside down after being accused of raping a young woman in a Kathmandu hotel. Initially, he was freed on bail and returned to the squad to compete in international tournaments. However, he was convicted in December 2023 after a delayed trial (which allowed him to be free and continue his sporting career).
"The court has sentenced him to eight years," Kathmandu district court official Ramu Sharma told AFP. In addition, Lamichhane was ordered to pay a court fine of 300,000 Nepalese rupees ($2,255) and a further 200,000 rupees ($1,500) to the victim "considering the mental impact" his attack had on her.
Lamichhane's lawyer, Saroj Ghimire, told AFP he "will appeal the decision in a higher court". Earlier, the victim had claimed that she was a minor when raped. Later, the court adjudged that the girl was 18. The cricketer, who was once the poster boy of Nepal cricket, continuously denied all the serious charges against him before the court's verdict found him guilty last month.
After being released on bail, Lamichhane continued his cricketing career which generated mixed response. While he lost captaincy following the rape allegations, his playing ban was lifted after his release. This propelled him to remain with the national team, including for the World Cup qualifiers and the 2023 Asia Cup. However, Scotland cricketers refrained from shaking hands with the tainted cricketer after their matches during an international tournament in Dubai.
Lamichhane, who remains the only player from Nepal to feature in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL), now finds his career at an all-time low following the rape case and long jail term imposed by a Nepal court. It will be interesting to see what folds ahead once he challenges the decision in a higher court.