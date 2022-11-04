Nepal spinner Sandeep Lamichhane sent to judicial custody until final verdict on rape charge

The Kathmandu District Court on Friday ordered Nepal`s star cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane to be sent to judicial custody until the final hearing over the case of rape of a minor which has been pressed against him. The court decided to remand Lamichhane in custody until the final verdict over the case lodged against him. The former Nepali national cricket team captain is facing a charge of raping a minor. The preliminary hearing over the case comes after the completion of the bail hearing at the Kathmandu District Court."Until the final verdict, the star cricketer would be kept in Central Jail," Sundara, Dineshraj Mainali, Superintendent of Police at District Police Range, Kathmandu confirmed ANI over the phone. The police in the filed complaint has demanded 12 years sentence against Lamichhane over the case filed against Lamichhane. But, Lamichhane, from the first day, has been pleading innocent stating this a ploy to defame him and affect his rising career.

On September 6, a 17-year-old girl files a complaint against the then-captain of the Nepal national cricket team, Sandeep Lamichhane, accusing him of raping her. Two days after the formal complaint, the Kathmandu police receive an arrest warrant against him. On the same day, the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) suspends Lamichhane from the team. The following day, Lamichhane announces to leaves his CPL team and would return home soon. On September 11, the Department of Immigration blacklists rape-accused cricket star Sandeep Lamichhane so that the police can arrest him as soon as he enters the country. After nearly two weeks of silence on September 25, the rape-accused team captain says he is in isolation to deal with stress but will return to defend the case.

The following day, Nepal Police circulates a diffusion notice among all Interpol members, seeking help to arrest him. On October 6 Lamichhane arrives in Nepal to get arrested. On October 10, Lamichhane gets remanded for seven days to let the police continue the investigation. Two days later the court again extends the remand by five days. The order gets extended by four days again on October 19. Again, the remand is extended by two days on October 23. Later, the government attorney`s office files a lawsuit, demanding a jail sentence of 10 to 12 years, against Sandeep Lamichhane.