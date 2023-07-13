'Neither does anyone make such demand, nor...': Ex-India opener on Shubman Gill asking to bat at No. 3

Rohit Sharma-led India kicked off their tour of West Indies with the two-match Test series opener's Day 1 on Wednesday (July 12). The day's play was headlined by R Ashwin's five-wicket haul, 5 for 60, as the Windies were bundled out for 150 -- opting to bat first -- before Rohit (30 not out) and debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal (unbeaten 40) took India to 70 for no loss.

Ahead of the series opener, Rohit addressed the pre-match presser and revealed India's batting order. He confirmed that Shubman Gill -- who has been opening for India across formats -- will be batting at No. 3, a request he himself came up with prior to the Dominica Test. Former Indian opener-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra opened up on Gill's request and admitted 'neither does anyone make that request, nor anyone is given that luxury' but feels the move might work for Team India.

'You don't see a player telling team management that he likes to...'

Chopra said on his official YouTube channel, "Shubman Gill told team management that he wanted to play at no.3. It's a very interesting thing, because you don't usually hear such things happening in Indian cricket. You don't see a player telling team management that he likes to bat in a particular position. Neither does anyone make that request, nor anyone is given that luxury. But the good thing is Yashasvi Jaiswal can now open."