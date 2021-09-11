Neeraj Chopra fulfils 'dream', takes his parents on maiden flight - see pics

India's star javelin thrower and Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra fulfilled one of his dreams, a rather sweet one as he took his parents on their maiden flight journey on Saturday.

Neeraj took to his official Twitter account and shared pictures with his mother Saroj Devi and father Satish Kumar as they were en route to attend an event.

"A small dream of mine came true today as I was able to take my parents on their first flight," Chopra tweeted with pictures of him and his parents on board a plane.

Besides Chopra and his parents, his coach and German biomechanics expert Klaus Bartonietz was also seen seated inside the aircraft.

See the pictures here:

आज जिंदगी का एक सपना पूरा हुआ जब अपने मां - पापा को पहली बार फ्लाइट पर बैठा पाया। सभी की दुआ और आशिर्वाद के लिए हमेशा आभारी रहूंगा 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Kmn5iRhvUf — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) September 11, 2021 ×

The 23-year-old Chopra scripted history when he won India's maiden Olympic medal in athletics — a javelin gold in the recently-concluded Games in Tokyo.

After winning the medal, Neeraj spoke exclusively to WION about his journey and dreams. He said it is a "happy moment" for him as he led India to its best-ever haul in the Olympics with seven medals — a gold, two silvers and four bronze medals.

On his win, he said, "It's hard to believe at the moment, sometimes I feel it it's a dream. But for me, it's a dream come true. Gold in the Olympics is a different feeling and I also feel great to have done this for our country."

He also reflected his thoughts on some Indian legends of athletics like Milkha Singh, PT Usha, Anju Bobby George. Neeraj said, "I want to dedicate my medal to great Indian athletes like Milkha Singh and PT Usha"

"Definitely that's [gold medal moment] an inspiration for India as the seniors worked hard for this and their dreams came true with a gold medal," he added.

On being asked, what are his plans now, he said, "Just want to rest for a while and be with family."

Watch his interview here: