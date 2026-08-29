/Neeraj Chopra ruled out of 2026 Asian Games in huge setback for India

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has suffered an untimely ankle injury, which rules him out for the season, including at the Asian Games 2026 in Japan. The Tokyo Olympic gold medalist will also miss the Diamond League Final after sustaining a ligament tear in his ankle during training.



A silver medalist at the recently concluded 2026 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Glasgow, Neeraj last featured at the Lausanne Diamond League, where he recorded his season-best throw (88.05m). However, his injury has cut short his campaign this season.

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“After a period of hard work, I finally felt I was gaining the momentum I had been looking for with a Season’s Best throw in Lausanne,” Chopra said in a statement. “Unfortunately, shortly after, I sustained a ligament tear in my ankle during training. After discussions with my doctor and team, we’ve decided that I will sit out the rest of this season.”



Lausanne was Neeraj’s third major tournament this year after the Doha Diamond League and CWG. Following a lengthy injury layoff, Neeraj returned to Doha, where he finished fourth with his best throw of 85.69m. He bettered those numbers in Glasgow, where he finished second (85.83m) after Sri Lanka’s emerging star Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage, who won the gold at 89.75m.



Following his CWG silver finish, the Lausanne Diamond League was supposed to be the stepping stone towards the Asian Games in Japan, where the 28-year-old was expected to lead India’s medal charge.



“It’s disappointing, especially because I felt close to finding my rhythm,” he added. “But setbacks are a part of the journey. My focus now is on recovering well and coming back even stronger,” he concluded in his social media post.