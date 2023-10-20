NED vs SL live streaming app for free: How to watch Netherlands vs Sri Lanka live streaming for free on mobile

NED vs SL live streaming App for free: The Netherlands and Sri Lanka are all set to clash in the 19th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 on Saturday (October 21). The match will begin at 10:30 am IST at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee (BRSABV) Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

The Netherlands as of now has won one match out of the three matches the team played. The team lost to New Zealand by 99 runs and Pakistan by 81 runs. The team currently stands eighth in the World Cup 2023 point table.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be hoping to not lose any matches. As of now, the team similar to the Netherlands has only won one match. The Bangla Tigers stand last on the point table.

The two teams have never crossed paths so far in the ODI World Cup history. However, the two have clashed in the World Cup qualifier earlier this year with Sri Lanka winning both the matches, including the final.

NED vs SL free live-streaming app: App to watch free live-streaming of the Netherlands vs Sri Lanka

Avid cricket fans can live-stream the Netherlands vs Sri Lanka match on the Disney+ Hotstar app for free. The Disney Star is the official broadcaster of the 13th edition of the World Cup 2023 both on TV and digital, and announced that they will stream the cricket tournament for free on mobile devices via their Disney+ Hotstar app.

NED vs SL, World Cup 2023: Where to watch the live telecast of the World Cup 2023 Netherlands vs Sri Lanka match?

The live telecast of the Netherlands vs Sri Lanka match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels.

Check how to watch the NED vs SL live-streaming for free in your country

India- Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar

Pakistan- PTV Sports

Australia- 9Now and Fox Sports

US and Canada- ESPN+

UK- Sky Sports and My5

New Zealand- Sky Sport and Sky Go

NED vs SL, World Cup 2023: Netherlands vs Sri Lanka match details:

NED vs SL, World Cup 2023: When is the Netherlands vs Sri Lanka match to be played?- Date

The Netherlands vs Sri Lanka match will be played on Saturday, October 21.

NED vs SL, World Cup 2023: At what time will the Netherlands vs Sri Lanka match be played?- Time

The Netherlands vs Sri Lanka match will be played at 10:30 am IST.

NED vs SL, World Cup 2023: Where will the Netherlands vs Sri Lanka match be played?- Venue

The Netherlands vs Sri Lanka match will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee (BRSABV) Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE