NED vs SL Head-to-head: World Cup 2023-Netherlands vs Sri Lanka pitch report, weather update, live streaming

NED vs SL head-to-head: Netherlands and Sri Lanka will square off in Match No. 19 of the ongoing 2023 Cricket World Cup. The clash will take place on Saturday (Oct 20) at 10:30 am IST. The clash will take place at the Ekana Sports Stadium in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

The Netherlands have won just one game out of the three that they have played and are placed eighth. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are yet to win any match so far and are languishing at the bottom of the table.

Ahead of Saturday’s match, let’s take a look at the head-to-head record of the two teams in ODI matches:

NED vs SL World Cup 2023: Netherlands vs Sri Lanka head-to-head stats

A total of 5 matches have taken place between Netherlands and Sri Lanka in the ODI format. Sri Lanka has won all the five matches while Netherlands hasn’t won any matches yet.

Total matches played: 5

Won by Netherlands: 0

Won by Sri Lanka: 5

NED vs SL World Cup 2023: Pitch report

The pitch at the Ekana Cricket Stadium is primarily helpful to the batters. Pacers may enjoy some seam and swing at the start, which can create problems for the batters. Batters can play their shots freely after spending a few balls on the ground.

NED vs SL World Cup 2023: Weather update

According to AccuWeather, there is no chance of any rain with temperatures starting at 26°C and potentially reaching 31°C as the day progresses.

NED vs SL World Cup 2023: Netherlands vs Sri Lanka probable playing XI

Netherlands (NED): MP O'Dowd, BFW de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Vikramjit Singh, RE van der Merwe, K Klein, S Edwards (C), Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, AT Nidamanuru, PA van Meekeren

Sri Lanka (SL): Pathum Nissanka, C Asalanka, Dunith Wellalage, D de Silva, C Karunaratne, K Perera, K Mendis (C), S Samarawickrama, Matheesha Pathirana, M Theekshana, D Madushanka

NED vs SL World Cup 2023: Netherlands vs Sri Lanka match details

Match: Netherlands vs Sri Lanka, Match 19, World Cup 2023

Venue: Ekana Sports Stadium, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

Date & Time: Saturday, October 20, 10:30 am IST

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.