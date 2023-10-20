NED vs SL Head-to-head: World Cup 2023-Netherlands vs Sri Lanka pitch report, weather update, live streaming
NED vs SL head-to-head: Netherlands vs Sri Lanka will clash in the match number 19 of the 2023 Cricket World Cup at the Ekana Sports Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday. Check all the head-to-head details of both teams.
NED vs SL head-to-head: Netherlands and Sri Lanka will square off in Match No. 19 of the ongoing 2023 Cricket World Cup. The clash will take place on Saturday (Oct 20) at 10:30 am IST. The clash will take place at the Ekana Sports Stadium in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.
The Netherlands have won just one game out of the three that they have played and are placed eighth. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are yet to win any match so far and are languishing at the bottom of the table.
Ahead of Saturday’s match, let’s take a look at the head-to-head record of the two teams in ODI matches:
NED vs SL World Cup 2023: Netherlands vs Sri Lanka head-to-head stats
A total of 5 matches have taken place between Netherlands and Sri Lanka in the ODI format. Sri Lanka has won all the five matches while Netherlands hasn’t won any matches yet.
Total matches played: 5
Won by Netherlands: 0
Won by Sri Lanka: 5
NED vs SL World Cup 2023: Pitch report
The pitch at the Ekana Cricket Stadium is primarily helpful to the batters. Pacers may enjoy some seam and swing at the start, which can create problems for the batters. Batters can play their shots freely after spending a few balls on the ground.
NED vs SL World Cup 2023: Weather update
According to AccuWeather, there is no chance of any rain with temperatures starting at 26°C and potentially reaching 31°C as the day progresses.
NED vs SL World Cup 2023: Netherlands vs Sri Lanka probable playing XI
Netherlands (NED): MP O'Dowd, BFW de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Vikramjit Singh, RE van der Merwe, K Klein, S Edwards (C), Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, AT Nidamanuru, PA van Meekeren
Sri Lanka (SL): Pathum Nissanka, C Asalanka, Dunith Wellalage, D de Silva, C Karunaratne, K Perera, K Mendis (C), S Samarawickrama, Matheesha Pathirana, M Theekshana, D Madushanka
NED vs SL World Cup 2023: Netherlands vs Sri Lanka match details
Match: Netherlands vs Sri Lanka, Match 19, World Cup 2023
Venue: Ekana Sports Stadium, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
Date & Time: Saturday, October 20, 10:30 am IST
(With inputs from agencies)
