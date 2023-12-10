Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving reacts on injury sustained during win over Portland Trail Blazers

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving has suffered a contusion in his right heel, announced the team on Saturday (Dec. 9). Irving had suffered the injury during the win against the Portland Trail Blazer on Friday (Dec. 8). The Mavericks, however, have not announced a timeline for his return but he won't be playing the Monday's (Dec. 11) game on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Irving also confirmed that he's feeling better comparatively and posted on social media on Saturday night: "I am feeling better than I was yesterday and for now, that's all I can ask for. I'll be fine." To my Tribe and Family Members:

The Mavs guard had suffered an injury after his teammate Dwight Powell landed on his leg during the Trail Blazer game. The incident happened with 3:51 minutes left in the first half when Irving drove for a basket but was fouled. Powell then went on to grab the rebound but lost his balance and fell awkwardly on Irving's right leg. Have a look at the video below: Rough Injury for Kyrie Irving, hopefully it isn’t too serious 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/vvlYmp4I5Z — ₅ (@RunWithFox) December 9, 2023 × The injury seemed serious early on as the medical staff reached the court to help Irving. The guard eventually got up on his feet, took free throws but then decided to call it a night.

Irving, who had joined the Mavericks in 2022-23 mid season, has been suffering from a sore right foot in the ongoing season, making him miss four games so far. The veteran guard is averaging 23 points per game in 17 games played this season which is almost identical to his career average of 23.4.

Irving has been plying brilliantly well since last three-four seasons, averaging near or more than 27 points per page. He played 20 games with the Brooklyn Nets in the 2019-20 season and averaged 27.4 points per game. The next season, he played 54 games and averaged 26.9 points.