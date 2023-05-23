NBA West Finals: Nuggets' Nikola Jokic scores 8th triple-double of 2023 postseason, breaks 56-year-old record

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic broke a 56-year old NBA postseason record when scored 13 points in third quarter of the Game 4 in the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Nuggets star now has the most number of triple-doubles in a single postseason - eight to be precise - one more than Wilt Chamberlain, who held the previous record. Jokic eventually finished with 30 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists.

It was the 28-year-old's performance only in the second half that Denver came back from behind to beat the Lakers in the game to take the series 4-0 and reached their maiden NBA Finals in the franchise history.

Also Read: Nuggets beat Lakers in Game 4 to book maiden NBA Finals berth

Speaking on the win, Jokic shared full credit with his teammates, saying 'they have put him in this position and that he's the first among equals.' Have a look at the video here: "They put me in this situation...I'm just first among the equals."



Nikola Jokic emphasizes the efforts of his @nuggets teammates as he's named Western Conference Finals MVP and presented with the Earvin 'Magic' Johnson Trophy! pic.twitter.com/JF7iq3obdk — NBA (@NBA) May 23, 2023 × Jokic was also adjudged the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the series in which the Nuggets dominated thoroughly. In Game 4, however, the Lakers showed immense fight, especially LeBron James, who scored 31 points in the first half.

James, looking determined to make the game count, drained all four of his attempted threes and went 7-for-9 in FGs as Los Angeles took a six-point lead in the first quarter of the game. Determined to keep the series going, Lakers were leading by 15 points after the first two quarters as the box score read 73-58 in their favour.

In the 3Q though, the Lakers simply had no answer to all guns blazing Nuggets as they started with a 9-2 run which turned into 18-4 and then 20-8 with almost half the quarter gone.