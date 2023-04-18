NBA Playoffs 2023: Sacramento Kings beat Golden State Warriors again to take 2-0 lead in Round 1

The Sacramento Kings, in a thriller, beat defending champions Golden State Warriors 114-106 to take a 2-0 lead in Round 1 of the NBA Playoffs.

The Warriors started well and took a lead of six points by the end of first quarter, only to let the advantage slip by the half-time with the box scored reading 58-52 in the Kings' favour. The Kings scored 41 points in the second quarter while the Warriors could manage only 29.

The game went back and forth in the third quarter with the Kings scoring two points more than the Warriors' 23. The box score, entering into the chaotic fourth quarter, read 83-75 in the Kings' favour.

The Warriors felt like on a mission as they erased their 12-point deficit to bring the game at 93-93 by the mid of fourth quarter. The Kings, however, were more determined as they matched up the Warriors' intensity and skills.

Both the teams scored 31 points in the fourth quarter and the final score read 114-106 in the Kings' favour, giving them the precious advantage in the seven-game series.

The Warriors were ahead of the Kings in field goal percentage, three-point conversion, and free throws but it was 20 turnovers compared 14 by the Kings that left them hanging.

For the Kings, De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis scored 24 points each while Malik Monk managed 18. For the Warriors, Stephen Curry drained 28 points, Andrew Wiggins dropped 22 and Klay Thompson managed 21 points but all for nothing good.

"We didn't play well enough to win a playoff game on the road," said Warriors coach Steve Kerr. "With that said, it was a tie game with a few minutes left. We know we have to play better, and we will play better. These guys are champions. The way our guys fought showed what they're made of," he added further.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE