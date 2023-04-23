NBA Playoffs 2023: Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks hits Lakers' LeBron James in groin in Game 3, gets ejected - WATCH

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks was ejected for hitting Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James in the groin during the Game 3 of the NBA Playoffs 2023 Round 1.

The incident happened in the second half with 11:43 left on the clock in the third quarter and the Lakers leading 53-37 over the Grizzlies. In the video making rounds on the internet, James can be seen taking the ball up court when Brook hit him in the groin area with the back of his hand.

James immediately fell on the ground in pain and Brooks got a flagrant foul 2 after the review from the officials, resulting in ejection automatically. The crowd at Crypto.com arena cheered on as Brooks left the court. Have a look at the video of the incident here:

Dillon Brooks has been ejected after hitting LeBron James in the groin pic.twitter.com/SPTRq6heO4 — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) April 23, 2023 ×

This happened as Brooks had called LeBron 'old' after Game 2 between the two teams. Nonetheless, the Lakers went on to win the game 111-101 and took a 2-1 lead in the seven-game series of Round 1 of the NBA Playoffs 2023.

As for the game, Grizzlies lost it in the first quarter itself, scoring 9 against Los Angeles' 35. Memphis, however, fought well in the second and fourth quarter, scoring 28 and 33 against the Lakers' 18 and 23 but the four point advantage in the third quarter, coupled with 26 in the first, was too much to overcome for them. The Lakers scored 35 against the Grizzlies 31 in the third quarter.