Naveen-ul-Haq makes sensational claim against Virat Kohli: ‘It wasn’t me’

The heated altercation between Lucknow Super Giants pacer Naveen-ul-Haq and Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Virat Kohli in the latest edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) had taken the internet by storm. Following the conclusion of the match, Kohli once again got involved in a heated exchange of words with Lucknow mentor Gautam Gambhir. Naveen recently opened up on the incident with Kohli.

“Players who were there, they know how I dealt with the situation. I never lost my temper, when I was batting or after the match. What I did after the match can be seen by everyone. I was just shaking hands and then he (Kohli) grabbed my hand forcefully and I am also a human being and I reacted,” Naveen-ul-Haq was quoted as telling BBC Pashto.

Gautam Gambhir also shared his opinion on this matter recently. Talking to News18 India, the World Cup-winning cricketer said that he did nothing wrong by defending Naveen-ul-Haq after the game. Gambhir stated that it is his “duty to stand with” the Lucknow fast bowler.

Later, Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir and Naveen-ul-Haq were penalised for their unruly behaviour. The three cricketers were handed heavy fines. Kohli and Gambhir were fined 100 per cent of their match fees. Naveen, on the other hand, had 50 per cent of his match fees being fined. The IPL also released a statement conveying that Kohli and Gambhir confessed to have committed a Level 2 offence.

Coming back to on-field events, the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants ended in the Faf du Plessis-led side’s favour. Chasing a target of 127, Lucknow were bowled out for 108.

Royal Challenger Bangalore’s journey in IPL 2023 came to an end at the league stage. Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, managed to reach the playoffs. But their chances of winning the maiden IPL title were over after facing an exit in the Eliminator.