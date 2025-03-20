Nations League, Quarterfinal Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: The Nations League quarterfinals are all set to kickstart as a place in the semifinal is up for grabs. Eight heavyweights including former world champions Spain, Italy, Germany and France will be in action on Thursday (Mar 20) evening. With winners taking another step towards silverware, here are all the details of the Nations League quarterfinal matches including live streaming and venue.

Where to watch the Netherlands vs Spain Nations League quarterfinal contest Live Streaming on TV, online?

The Netherlands vs Spain Nations League quarterfinal contest will be telecast on Sony Sports Network and live streamed on the Sony Liv App and website.

Where to watch the Croatia vs France Nations League quarterfinal contest Live Streaming on TV, online?

Where to watch the Denmark vs Portugal Nations League quarterfinal contest Live Streaming on TV, online?

Where to watch the Italy vs Germany Nations League quarterfinal contest Live Streaming on TV, online?

Which stadiums will host the Nations League Quarterfinal contests?

The Nations League Quarterfinal matches will be played at the following stadiums:

Netherlands vs Spain at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam.

Croatia vs France at Stadion Poljud in Split.

Denmark vs Portugal at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

Italy vs Germany at San Siro stadium in Milan.

What time will the Nations League Quarterfinal contests start?

All Nations League Quarterfinal contests will start at 8:45 PM CET (1:15 AM) on Thursday (Mar 20).

What is up for stakes?

The first leg of the Nations League contests will be followed by second leg next week as the winners will advance to the semifinal round later in the year. The semifinal and final contests will be played as one-off match to determine the winner of Nations League. There will be a third place playoff match as well where teams losing the semis will be in action.